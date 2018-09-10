Anthrax reveal State Of Euphoria 30th anniversary deluxe edition

Anthrax have announced that they’ll reissue their 1988 album State Of Euphoria next month to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

It’ll launch on October 5 via Island Records/UMC on 2CD, 2LP and limited edition red and yellow vinyl. The package will include the original remastered album and bonus tracks, while a second disc will feature nine studio demos from drummer Charlie Benante’s archive.

Benante says: “We recorded everything back then. We would sit in the rehearsal room with a little two-track machine record everything we did in rehearsal while we were putting the songs together."

He adds: “State of Euphoria is the album that we always felt we never got to finish properly. We wished we had had a little more time to spend on it. But, having revisited it while putting together this package, I really got to enjoy it again. It took me back to that time when everything was a whirlwind.”

The reissue will also feature a live recording of Antisocial from Anthrax’s set at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in March, 1989 – and a 20-page booklet featuring never-before-seen photographs of the band, tour posters and magazine covers.

The liner notes have been written by former Metal Hammer editor-in-chief Alexander Milas, while the booklet will also include quotes from fans about what the album meant to them.

Benante says: “I think fans will be really excited when they see their own quotes in the package.”

State Of Euphoria is now available for pre-order.

Anthrax - State Of Euphoria Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Be All, End All

2. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

3. Make Me Laugh

4. Antisocial

5. Who Cares Wins

6. Now It's Dark

7. Schism

8. Misery Loves Company

9. 13

10. Finale

11. Antisocial (French)

12. Friggin In The Riggin

13. Parasite

14. Le Sects

15. Pipeline

16. Antisocial (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

Disc 2 - Charlie’s Archives

1. Be All, End All

2. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

3. Make Me Laugh

4. Antisocial

5. Who Cares Wins

6. Now It's Dark

7. Schism

8. Misery Loves Company

9. Finale