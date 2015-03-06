Anthrax release vocal teaser

Anthrax have released a studio teaser video featuring a hint of Joey Belladonna’s lead vocals on their upcoming album.

They’re at work on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music, which is expected during the summer. It’s being produced by Jay Ruston.

In the clip Belladonna says: “Really not much more to it than just get in there and start hammering away at each song. Stay tuned!”

Drummer Charlie Benante recently told how he got a head-start on writing duties while he was sidelined with a hand injury, saying: “These ideas would come out of me and I don’t even know where they came from. Before I knew what was going on I had huge stack of riffs. It was a great way to work.”

Earlier this week guitarist Scott Ian reflected that, although the modern music industry faces serious problems, there were plenty of issues to be dealt with when Anthrax were starting up. He said: “I can’t say it was great in the 80s – it’s never been populated by like-minded individuals.”