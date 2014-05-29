Anthrax release live in Chile DVD

Anthrax are to release a live DVD of a memorable South American show.

The thrash icons release Chile On Hell on Monday, September 15 – recorded at the band’s gig at the Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile, on May 10, 2013.

The extended performance included songs spanning the band’s back catalogue and was recorded in high quality 5.1 Surround Sound. DVD and Blu-ray versions will be available.

Drummer Charlie Benante says: “Santiago was the perfect place to film the show for this. When we’d played there in the past, we’d finish our set, play our encore and go back to the dressing room.

“But every time, the fans would continue to scream and cheer and clap. I mean, they went on and on, they wouldn’t stop. One time, Scott Ian and I walked out to the side of the stage just to watch what was going on in the audience, it was intense. Why wouldn’t we want to film a DVD in front of an audience like that?”

Benante added that the time was right to record a live DVD, saying: “We didn’t want to look back and regret that we didn’t record the live show.”

Chile On Hell’s cover art was designed by Stephen Thompson, who worked with Benante on the artwork from last year’s Anthems EP.

The Chile setlist was as follows: