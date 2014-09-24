Anselmo, Crowbar feature in heavy blues TV series

Phil Anselmo and Crowbar are among those featured in the first episode of NOLA: Life, Death & Heavy Blues From The Bayou.

The seven-part series explores the history of Pantera, Corrosion Of Conformity, Down, Goatwhore, Acid Bath and others as they cemented a heavy metal genre from the culture of New Orleans.

Producers explain: “New Orleans native Phil Anselmo exports his style to Dallas band Pantera, thereby changing the landscape for metal in the 90s. Meanwhile, a visit from the Melvins to the New Orleans area would change the landscape for metal as we know it, with Kirk Windstein of the band Shell Shock was discovering that slower was, for him, heavier.”