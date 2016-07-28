Ann Wilson streams Manic Depression

Ann Wilson has released a stream of her cover of Jimi Hendrix track Manic Depression.

The song was originally recorded by the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967, and now appears on the Heart singer’s latest solo EP The Ann Wilson Thing! – #2.

The four-track also features a cover of Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush duet Don’t Give Up along with two original tracks Fighten Fer Life and Anguish.

Last month, Wilson hit out at artists who insist on using auto-tune to enhance their music.

She told TeamRock: “I’ve no objection to singers using them when recording commercial jingles, but when it starts masquerading as art that’s when I lose my rag.

“My biggest objection to auto-tune is that it makes everybody sound the same, and I hate anonymity. Being a singer is all about being human, having flaws and inflections that I guess some might choose to see as imperfection.

“Take them away and you remove the person’s identity. If it were up to me let’s send them all to the bottom of the ocean.”

Meanwhile, Heart are currently on tour with Cheap Trick and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts across the US in support of their 16th studio album Beautiful Broken, which was released earlier this month.

Jul 28: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 30: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 18: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 19: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 21: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 23: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 27: Ridgefield Amphitheatre Northwest, WA

Aug 29: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Hoam Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Sep 14: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Sep 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 17: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 19: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Sep 20: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 22: Tampa Midflorida Credit Unio Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 23: West Palm Veach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL