Andy Tillison Leads The Tangent And Karmakanic To The USA

Fresh from a winning headline performance at Summer’s End festival, The Tangent and Karmakanic, under the banner Tangekanic, head out today to tour the USA.

“After months of planning, leaking money like Apollo 13 leaked oxygen and a Visa story that will need to be published in volumes, Tangekanic will hopefully clear US border control sometime on, you guessed it, Friday the thirteenth,” Andy Tillison told Prog. “Expect to see us onstage on the nights mentioned in the poster, and all other nights on some street corner near wherever it was we last played, busking for petrol money. Think of us, hope for us and if praying is your thing, do that too. USA - here we come.

“What we have been through for this is mind blowing. Please try to get to see us this time!! The show is great, the music on fire, and we hope to see many of our friends at the dates here. Sorry we couldn’t make it West… hell - we haven’t got to the East yet. It’s an eight hour bus journey to the airport from here! This is the maddest but bravest thing we ever did.”

The band, with a line-up of Tillison, Jonas Reingold (bass), Luke Machin (guitar), Goran Edman (vocals) and Steve Roberts (drums), will be paying a set comprised of Tangent and Karmakanic songs. They will play:

Progstock, Rahway, New Jersey - October 15

Progtoberfest, Chicago - 21

Shank Hall, Millwaukee, WI - 22

The Token Lounge, Detroit, MI - 24

Roxy & Dukes, Dunellen, NJ - 26