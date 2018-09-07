Andy Latimer's acceptance speech for Lifetime Achievement

Continuing with our look back at previous Progressive Music Awards, here's Camel's Andy Latimer, winning the Lifetime Achievement gong in 2014. It was presented to him by Marillion guitarist and Camel fan Steve Rothery. Camel, of course, are currently on tour in the UK.

This year's awards take place next Thursday in an event hosted by top comedian and prog fan Al Murray and at which Yes guitarist Steve Howe will be honoured as this year's Prog God.

A record number of you voted this year - for which we thank you most graciously. You'll be able to watch this year's ceremony live on the Prog Facebook page. We'll be revealing all the details nearer the time. But for now, sit back and enjoy Andy Latimer's time in the Prog Awards spotlight.