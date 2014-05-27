Anathema let music take control

Anathema's Daniel Cavanagh says the band let their music dictate its own direction on upcoming album Distant Satellites – and one of their only deliberate moves was to introduce more electronic sounds to their tracks.

Their tenth studio record is due for release on June 9 via Kscope – view the video for The Lost Song Part 3 below, which will be released as a single on June 2.

Cavanagh says in a documentary clip, also below: “What we try to do is be intuitive about it all. If a melody comes down from wherever, we try to let the music guide us, rather than the other way round.

“Sometimes we’ll have to take the music in a certain direction – but more often you’re listening rather than guiding; you’re listening to where the music wants to go.”

He hails bandmates John Douglas and Vincent Cavanagh for their “penchant and talent for electronica,” adding: “It’s something they’ve done really well.”

Douglas says of the follow-up to 2012’s Weather Systems: “We haven’t changed so much musically; it’s a natural progression. We’ve involved a little more electronics – something we’ve been interested in for years.”

Distant Satellites is available for pre-order in a range of formats, including three-disc deluxe version with a 44-page book.

Anathema play an acoustic set at the last-ever Celebr8 festival in London at the weekend, followed by a brief UK tour as part of a wider European trek:

Jun 12: Leamington Spa Assembly (acoustic)

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 15: Gloucester Cathedral (acoustic)

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factory

Anathema interview clip

Anathema: The Lost Song Part 3