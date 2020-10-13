An intimate conversation with Jimmy Page: only in Classic Rock, on sale now

How many guitarists, or other musicians, can claim to have the legacy that James Patrick Page has?

After picking up the guitar at an early age, the six-string wizard has been shaping rock’n’roll for decades, whether on early sessions as a hired hand, or with his groundbreaking work with The Yardbirds and then as the mastermind of a little band you might have heard of called Led Zeppelin.

Needless to say, it’s been quite the life thus far. This month we managed to collar Jimmy for The Classic Rock Interview, in which the music legend takes us through the years from his ‘Excalibur’ guitar moment, through his incredible body of work, right up to what he’s got planned for the future.

Elsewhere we look back at Black Sabbath’s Paranoid – an album celebrating its half-century, hang out at Abbey Road Studios with Joe Bonamassa, learn the Gospel According To Skin, and so much more.

We've also done a Spotify playlist to accompany your reading. Enjoy!

Features

Low Cut Connie

For mainman Adam Weiner, music is his religious calling. And what he delivers suggests that maybe the devil doesn’t have all the best tunes after all.

Black Sabbath

Fifty years on, with exclusive new testimony from Geezer Butler, we remember how their Paranoid album razed the rock’n’roll landscape – and why it’s still as relevant as ever.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers TJ and John Osborne wouldn’t be who they are without the original country greats, grunge, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Nashville’s music community, among many others.

Joe Bonamassa

Fired up by the idea of making a blues-rock album in the city where many of his heroes did in the 60s, JoBo beetled into Abbey Road to record, with a little help from his friends.

Skin

Your youth should be a time of rebellion. The man-made part of religion is disgusting. Don’t be afraid of a challenge. Star quality can’t be acquired… These are among the things that shape the Skunk Anansie frontwoman’s world view.

Marilyn Manson

Heavy with death, haunted by mental illness – but always laced with hope – Marilyn Manson’s new record is a fitting soundtrack to the end of days.

The free eBook

Yours to download with this issue: The 100 Greatest Rock Albums Classic Rock special – 146 pages dedicated to some of the greatest records ever made, the albums that have soundtracked the lives of generations. Featuring Queen, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Regulars

Q&A: Corey Taylor

The Slipknot singer on partying sober, bringing up kids, mask-rejecting “idiots” and the fun of working in a porn shop.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Rews

Shauna Tohill (now effectively a solo artist) is inspired by Trent Reznor, loves to rock out, and relies on her ”inner child” for confidence. And there’s more…

The Hot List

In a new regular feature 12 essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Royal Republic, Piston, SKAM, Foxy Shazam, Dangereens, The Jaded Hearts Club and more.

Reviews

New albums from The Struts, Joe Bonamassa, Blue Öyster Cult, Queen + Adam Lambert, Nils Lofgren, Brothers Osbourne, Low Cut Connie, Blackfield, Corey Taylor, Raven, Gotthard… Reissues from Black Sabbath, Motörhead, Robert Plant, Iron Maiden, Tom Petty, Thin Lizzy, Rory Gallagher, The Doors, Bob Mould & Sugar, Nickelback… DVDs, films and books on Jimmy Page, Queen, Therapy?, Ronnie Wood, Skin, Dave Mustaine, Michael Des Barres… Lockdown live reviews of Idles, Joe Bonamassa, Trivium, Black Moods, Glen Matlock…

Buyer’s Guide: Power-Pop

The cheeky little cousin of pop-rock, it’s one of rock’s most accessible genres, but it’s not so easy to define. Fancy popping into it? Then get some pointers here first.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when.

The SoundtrackOf My Life: Lars Ulrich

The Metallica drummer on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

