Amy Lee covers Led Zep classic Going To California

Amy Lee has released a cover version of Led Zeppelin’s Going To California.

The Evanescence singer has also issued a video for her version of the track, which follows her take on U2’s With Or Without You. She’s put both tracks on her new YouTube channel.

On her decision to cover the Led Zep song, Lee says singing the track to her baby son Jack helps get the little one to sleep.

She says: “This song is a classic that I’ve loved for as long as I can remember. It puts me at peace.

“My friend and manager, Jordan, had recorded the instrumentation for fun and when I heard it a few months ago, I knew instantly that I had to sing on it.

“Listening to mommy sing usually helps get Jack into that elusive sleepy place, and this song has been a regular rotation nap-time hit around our house this fall.

“As I was preparing for the November Evanescense shows, I just really wanted a moment like this in our set. So I showed this version to Troy, who made it a personal challenge to master a finger-picking-based song, which was outside his comfort zone. Not that you could tell – he sounded amazing.”

Evanescence returned from a three-year hiatus in July.