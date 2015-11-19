Listen to Evanescence's Amy Lee covering U2’s With Or Without You

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has released a cover of U2 track With Or Without You.

It originally appeared on Bono and co’s 1987 album The Joshua Tree. The video is the second song to appear on Lee’s new YouTube channel, which was created to showcase her solo work. She previously issued a cover of Portishead’s It’s A Fire.

Lee says: “This dark version of U2’s immortal song was playing in my head as I woke up one morning. I was lingering in that half-awake, half-asleep place, with no images – just darkness, this song, and huge emotions.

“As I was becoming conscious I just kept thinking, ‘don’t let it go, don’t forget.’ I went straight upstairs and laid down the synth and basic vocal.”

She continues: “I had the pleasure of seeing U2 live at MSG this year and it was powerful and inspiring. It made me excited to play live again. This track is still my favourite of theirs. Love is rarely simple, more often it’s tearing your guts out. And I think that’s why this song creeps into my dreams and haunts me.”

Evanescence returned from a three-year hiatus in July. They’ll play Ozzfest Japan on November 21.