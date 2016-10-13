Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg describes his ideal Viking feast

Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg has described his ideal post-victory Viking feast.
The vocalist takes part in a ‘Viking test’ against Grand Magus singer JB Christoffersson in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine.
And asked what he’d have for his dream post-fight meal, Hegg says: “Wild boar. There is a place where I buy boar meat that actually has been hunted, but not by me.
“It’s always absolutely fantastic and super nice to barbecue. It’s beautiful, a great meat. So boar would be a good choice. And I would drink large quantities of quality beer. Obviously.”
While he has a taste for wild boar, Hegg couldn’t bring himself to hunt it himself.
He adds: I wouldn’t say hunting appeals to me. Apart from fishing, I’ve never really done it. Fishing is very Viking indeed!
“It’s a good hobby, but a lot of people overdo it. If you want to have dinner, catch a fish. But to catch a fish and release it back into the water seems kinda dumb to me.”
Issue 289 of Metal Hammer hits the streets tomorrow (October 14) and is available now via TeamRock+.
Amon Amarth recently confirmed drummer Jocke Wallgren as a permanent member of the band. They begin a European tour later this month.
Amon Amarth European tour 2016
Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street
Nov 04: London Roundhouse
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal
Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria
Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania
Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland
Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
