Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg describes his ideal Viking feast

Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg has described his ideal post-victory Viking feast.

The vocalist takes part in a ‘Viking test’ against Grand Magus singer JB Christoffersson in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

And asked what he’d have for his dream post-fight meal, Hegg says: “Wild boar. There is a place where I buy boar meat that actually has been hunted, but not by me.

“It’s always absolutely fantastic and super nice to barbecue. It’s beautiful, a great meat. So boar would be a good choice. And I would drink large quantities of quality beer. Obviously.”

While he has a taste for wild boar, Hegg couldn’t bring himself to hunt it himself.

He adds: I wouldn’t say hunting appeals to me. Apart from fishing, I’ve never really done it. Fishing is very Viking indeed!

“It’s a good hobby, but a lot of people overdo it. If you want to have dinner, catch a fish. But to catch a fish and release it back into the water seems kinda dumb to me.”

Issue 289 of Metal Hammer hits the streets tomorrow (October 14) and is available now via TeamRock+.

Amon Amarth recently confirmed drummer Jocke Wallgren as a permanent member of the band. They begin a European tour later this month.

Amon Amarth European tour 2016

Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal

Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece

Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria

Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania

Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden

Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

