Amon Amarth to open pop-up tattoo studio on the road

Amon Amarth are currently preparing to play three shows in England with special guests Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy.

The concerts in Birmingham, Manchester and London later this month have been lined up in support of their latest studio album Berserker.

And today, it’s been revealed that fans will be able to get inked with a range of Amon Amarth-designed tattoos ahead of the headline shows – as the band are bringing a pop-up tattoo studio with them on the road in conjunction with Old Sarum Tattoo.

The band say: “Prepare for the feasting halls before the show. For the first time on UK soil we are bringing the official Amon Amarth Tattoo Shop!

“Sacrifice your skin with an invasion tattoo, bring your clan and drinking horns to toast the gods. All feasting halls open at 12noon, your place in Valhalla awaits!”

To mark the announcement, Amon Amarth have shared some of the designs which can be found below.

The dates in England are part of a wider European tour, which will get underway in Vienna on November 14.

(Image credit: Old Sarum Tattoo)

(Image credit: Old Sarum Tattoo)

(Image credit: Old Sarum Tattoo)

Amon Amarth: Berserker

Amon Amarth released Berserker back in May this year. The album features the singles Raven's Flight, Crack The Sky and Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor.View Deal

Amon Amarth 2019 European tour

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 17: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 19: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 25: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 02: Esch Zur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 04: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Dec 06: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Dec 07: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Dec 09: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 11: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Dec 12: Aarhus SCC, Denmark

Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Dec 14: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany

Dec 15: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands