Amon Amarth to open pop-up tattoo studio on the road

Amon Amarth are currently preparing to play three shows in England with special guests Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy.
The concerts in Birmingham, Manchester and London later this month have been lined up in support of their latest studio album Berserker.
And today, it’s been revealed that fans will be able to get inked with a range of Amon Amarth-designed tattoos ahead of the headline shows – as the band are bringing a pop-up tattoo studio with them on the road in conjunction with Old Sarum Tattoo.
The band say: “Prepare for the feasting halls before the show. For the first time on UK soil we are bringing the official Amon Amarth Tattoo Shop!
“Sacrifice your skin with an invasion tattoo, bring your clan and drinking horns to toast the gods. All feasting halls open at 12noon, your place in Valhalla awaits!”
To mark the announcement, Amon Amarth have shared some of the designs which can be found below.
The dates in England are part of a wider European tour, which will get underway in Vienna on November 14.
Amon Amarth 2019 European tour
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 15: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 16: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 17: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 19: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 25: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 26: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Dec 02: Esch Zur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Dec 03: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 04: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Dec 06: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Dec 07: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Dec 09: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 11: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Dec 12: Aarhus SCC, Denmark
Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 14: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany
Dec 15: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands