Watch Amon Amarth perform Guardians Of Asgaard live at Bloodstock 2017

Amon Amarth made history this summer by headlining their first British festival at Bloodstock. Closing the first night of the three-day heavy extravaganza, their set included flamethrowers, Vikings duelling, an exploding hammer and a giant serpent.

Speaking about their headline set, guitarist Olavi Mikkonen tells Hammer that it “felt fucking awesome to play Bloodstock and finally be able to headline in the UK.

“It was about giving the UK fans the show they truly deserve!”

The band played a greatest hits setlist including Raise Your Horns, Twilight Of The Thunder God and The Pursuit Of Vikings. Watch the live performance of Guardians Of Asgaard below.

Bloodstock director and booker Vicky Hungerford says that the team have been “blown away by yet another incredible year.

“Our first sold out festival, great weather, stunning performances from bands across all stages and the atmosphere this year had to be the best yet,” she continues.

“We love and appreciate the Bloodstock faithful, both old and new, and they’ve certainly shown us what the metal community is all about. We’ve hit the ground running for 2018 with two perfect headliners already announced and one more to follow shortly. Exciting times are ahead.”

Bloodstock have already announced that Gojira and Nightwish are headlining the 2018 festival, with one more headliner still to be announced. Tickets for next year are on sale now, with the first wave of Serpents Lair VIP tickets going on sale at 9am September 4.

10 things we learned on the Friday of Bloodstock 2017

10 things we learned on the Saturday of Bloodstock 2017

10 things we learned on the Sunday of Bloodstock 2017