Amity Affliction lead Impericon European tour

The Amity Affliction have revealed more details of their November UK tour.

The four previously-announced shows form part of the Impericon Never Say Die! 2015 European run and feature Defeater, Being As An Ocean, Cruel Hand, Fit For A King and Burning Down Alaska.

The Amity Affliction frontman Joel Birch says: “We’re really excited to get back to Europe and the UK on the Impericon Never Say Die Tour – not only because we always feel so welcome there, but also because the lineup we have is killer.

“It’s not often you want to watch every band on the bill. It’s going to be fucking wild.”

The Australian headliners will relaunch last year’s album Let The Ocean Take Me in a special edition including documentary movie Seems Like Forever plus two previously unreleased tracks, Skeletons and Forever. It arrives on July 10 via RoadRunner.

Impericon Never Say Die! tickets are on sale now. The band first take part in the Vans Warped Tour of the US.

Nov 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 08: London Koko, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 12: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 17: Wein Arena, Austria

Nov 18: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Nov 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: Pratteln Z7, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 23: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain

Nov 24: Boerdeaux Rock School Barbey, France

Nov 25: Parice Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA, France

Nov 27: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Nov 28: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany