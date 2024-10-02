“A source of comfort and strength for anyone who feels hurt, lost or alone”: Alt Blk Era release rocking new single Come On Outside

Genre-crossing pair Alt Blk Era have released new single Come On Outside.

The moody track is taken from the sisters’ debut album, Rave Immortal, which drops on January 24 via Earache. It can be streamed below, with a music video dropping at 6pm UK time.

Come On Outside is Rave Immortal’s third single, following June’s My Drummer’s Girlfriend and August’s Straight To Heart, and is about the emotional support band member Chaya has given her older sister co-vocalist Nyrobi through her battles with emotional and physical pain.

Nyrobi comments: “We want Come On Outside to be a source of comfort and strength for anyone who feels hurt, lost or alone. We want our listeners to feel that they have a sister in us, who is offering them the exact same warmth, love and gentle encouragement that I got from Chaya, when I was at my most vulnerable.”

When Rave Immortal was announced in June, Alt Blk Era called it an album about “diversity and inclusion”. Its central theme is Nyrobi coming to terms with the effect of a lifelong illness she’s had since her adolescence, as well as the support she’s received from Chaya.

Nyrobi explained at the time: “You might not notice on a first listen that this album is about my hidden disability that is a result of chronic illness that took hold during my teens and left me bed-ridden for years. I take the listener through the shadows and share the pain of abandonment I felt, and the solace that I found in my younger sister’s unwavering support.”

She later added: “The final tracks turn the tide, transforming our pursuit of freedom into an exhilarating hunt, where those who once stifled our spirit are drawn into our eternal dance of liberation, freeing them from all worldly constraints.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At time of writing, Alt Blk Era have three shows announced. The duo will play Hockley Hustle in Nottingham on October 20, then a pair of Rave Immortal release shows in January: one at Nottingham’s Saltbox Sports Bar & Kitchen on January 25 and another at Kingston’s Pryzm on January 30. Tickets are now available.