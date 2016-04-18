ATP event curated by Drive Like Jehu cancelled on four days' notice

The All Tomorrow’s Parties Drive Like Jehu-curated event scheduled to take place in Manchester this coming weekend has been cancelled.

Organisers say they “have had to accept defeat due to its lack of financial viability” and have promised refunds will be issued to all customers and that anyone left with non-refundable travel or accommodation costs will also be compensated.

ATP add: “We would like to apologise to everyone involved, especially to our customers who were planning to attend the event.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to the curators and artists for their involvement, and we are so sorry that we will not be able to stage this event.

“All ATP ticket store refunds will be processed in priority order based on the original booking date of the customer. If you have any questions concerning this please direct them to feedback@atpfestival.com”

All Tomorrow’s Parties 2.0 Curated by Drive Like Jehu was due to take place at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse from Friday, April 22, until Sunday, April 24.

The bill was set to include John Cale, Wire, Rocket From The Crypt and others.

Drive Like Jehu say: “After four months of a long and bumpy ride, the wheels finally fell off the wagon and crashed and burned.

“It’s a uniquely cruel hoax to appeal to Drive Like Jehu’s ego and ask us to create a program based on personally inviting the bands and musicians that have inspired us and changed the way we hear music and then subject them and their supporters to this.

“We really wanted this show to happen more than anything. It had all the makings of a legendary weekend.”

The post was shared by RFTC frontman John ‘Speedo’ Reis.