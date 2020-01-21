All Time Low return with video for new single Some Kind Of Disaster

All Time Low have announced their return by releasing a video for the new track Some Kind Of Disaster.

It’s the first material from the Maryland outfit since their 2017 album Last Young Renegade with Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson and Zack Merrick checking in to say about the Lewis Cater-directed promo: “The Young Renegades are no more…”

They add: “Reintroducing your favourite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute, did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing. Now we're back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly and our hair looking better than ever – it's best if you just agree.

“We've missed you all so much and we're so excited for what comes next. Feels like we've been keeping secrets from you for way too long... been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly.

“It's a song and dance we've done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it's never the same dance twice.

“Hope you dig this new song as much as we do... after all, it's all for you.”

All Time Low’s next live show will take place at Baltimore’s Beer Maria event on January 26.