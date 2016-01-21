All Time Low hint at Put Up Or Shut Up celebration

All Time Low hint that they might hit the road to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of seminal EP Put Up Or Shut Up.

In an interview with MTV UK (via Altpress) guitarist Jack Barakat says: “It’s something that we’ve kind of discussed, but we haven’t confirmed anything.

“We did one show at the end of last year and we played Put Up Or Shut Up in full. It was just a cool experiment to see how it would do and it was probably the most fun show I’ve had in a really long time. I think it’s a very strong possibility.”

The Baltimore pop-punk band are currently playing a string of headline shows in Japan to promote their sixth album Future Hearts.

The Back To The Future Hearts Tour also includes five UK and Ireland arena dates with Good Charlotte in February.