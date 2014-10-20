All That Remains, Red Fang + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're getting back to the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal (well, the early noughties wave) with All That Remains' debut album.

And we’ll be spinning all the best from the likes of Purson, Bloody Hammers, Red Fang, Mastodon, Black Anvil, Cancer Bats and Down.

News has also reached Hammer HQ that an American tourist was locked inside a London bookshop for two hours after it shut while he was still browsing. Oops. Police were called to the shop after he described his plight on Twitter (of course he could have just called the cops).

But anyway, it got us thinking… have you ever been trapped or stuck anywhere?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM BST.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.