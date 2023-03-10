All-star Jeff Beck tribute show lined up for the Royal Albert Hall

A pair of Jeff Beck tribute shows are to take place at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall this May. The two performances – organised by Eric Clapton and Sandra Beck, the guitarist's widow – will take place on May 22 and 23.

The shows will feature a stellar cast of performers, with those who've already expressed an interest in taking part including Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart, Gary Clark Jr., Johnny Depp, John McLaughlin, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Doyle Bramhall II, Imelda May, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe and Joss Stone. The lineup is subject to change.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on March 15 from Bookings Direct (opens in new tab), with a pre-sale beginning the previous day. Fans can register for the pre-sale now (opens in new tab).

Surplus income from the two shows will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue (opens in new tab), a charity based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, who rescue and rehabilitate injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals. Jeff Beck was one of the charity's patrons, alongside Sandra Beck and Depp.

Many of the musicians slated to play at the Royal Albert Hall shows paid tribute to Beck when his death was announced.

"He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond," wrote Rod Stewart. "Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything."

“I met Jeff Beck when I was 17,” said Billy Gibbons. “And I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar-playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. We are comforted in the fact that he’ll be with us forever."

Jeff Beck died of bacterial meningitis on January 10. He was 78.