All aboard the Hammership! Sabaton, Powerwolf, Kreator and more to play metal cruise in 2022

Sabaton, Powerwolf, Accept, Kreator and more have been booked to play on the Hammership, a metal cruise sailing from Athens to Kusadasi, Turkey and Mykonos in 2022.

The journey will start from August 18 and come to an end on August 18, and is to feature unique performances, immersive fan experiences, and so much more.

Other bands on the bill so far include Jinjer, Hämatom, Frog Leap, The Darkness, Bokassa, All Hail The Yeti and Lucifer.

During the stay, fans will have access to some great holiday metal-infused experiences, including live band karaoke and on board tattoo artists. There's also the Hammership Tonight Show, Meet The Metal Makers Q&A, The Heavy Metal Crossfire with Powerwolf, the chance to vote for up-and-coming bands onto the line-up, special collaboration sets, and a premium beverage package.

All guests on board will additionally be able to use the ship's amenities such as speciality dining, spa, casino, fitness centre and more.

(Image credit: Hammership)

The first 250 guests to book Hammership will get to join the exclusive Hammerhead Club. Entry into the club includes a limited edition inaugural Hammership patch and entry into the Hammerhead Raffle to win 1 of 10 guitars signed by all Hammership artists, as well as other exclusive prizes.

In order to join the Hammership cruise however, all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If you're double-vaxxed and ready to set sail but empty on pocket, there's also payment plans available for US customers, while punters who pay up front get a 5% discount on ticket price.

Book your place on the Hammership now.