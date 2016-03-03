Alice In Chains to support Guns N' Roses

Alice In Chains are to support Guns N’ Roses at their sold-out Las Vegas dates on April 8 and 9.

The two acts will perform at Las Vegas MGM’s T-Mobile Arena over the opening weekend of the GNR tour.

In January it was announced that Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan would appear together onstage again at the Las Vegas dates and a pair of Mexico City concerts in-between headline appearances at Coachella later in the month. It was also recently revealed that Izzy Stradlin wouldn’t be joining his former bandmates in the original lineup.

The former guitarist said: “At this point in time, I will not be playing at any of the April 2016 GNR shows. I’ve also not been in the studio recording or writing with any of the others recently. There is so much speculation, but so very little info, that I thought I should reach out.”

Guns N’ Roses are the cover stars of issue 221 of Classic Rock magazine – out now in print, digital and TeamRock+.

GUNS N’ ROSES CONFIRMED REUNION SHOWS 2016

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV (with Alice In Chains)

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV (with Alice In Chains)

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA