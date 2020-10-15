Alice In Chains have given Facelift a facelift for its 30th birthday

Often dismissed in ‘official’ histories of grunge, Alice In Chains paved the way for the success of hipper peers Nirvana and Pearl Jam when their debut album Facelift racked up one million US sales before Nevermind or Ten were even released.

The band are reissuing the album on vinyl on November 13, though hardcore AIC fans may be tempted to hold tight and spend their Xmas money on the ‘custom deluxe box set’ coming on January 29, 2021.

In addition to featuring a remastered version of the album, which yielded AIC classics Man In The Box and We Die Young, on two vinyl discs, the box set contains:

Exclusive cassette

Custom hard cover photo book

Poster

12-inch slipmat

Sticker sheet

Tour laminate

Four art prints

The wait is over. Our #Facelift 30th anniversary vinyl reissue deluxe box set is now available for pre-order. We've also added new shirts – inspired by original designs from 1990 – to our webstore.

As previously announced in February, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is currently working on a new solo album.

Cantrell said: “I’m working on a new record myself, so, generally, when I'm in that sort of a mode, I pretty much don't listen to anything until I'm done, so nothing creeps in there.

“I did a couple of shows in December in Los Angeles with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records.

“When I'm with Alice In Chains, I'm with Alice In Chains, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so if you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice In Chains, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too.”

Cantrell’s last solo album was 2002’s Degradation Trip.