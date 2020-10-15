Trending

Alice In Chains have given Facelift a facelift for its 30th birthday

(Image credit: Warner Music)

Often dismissed in ‘official’ histories of grunge, Alice In Chains paved the way for the success of hipper peers Nirvana and Pearl Jam when their debut album Facelift racked up one million US sales before Nevermind or Ten were even released.

The band are reissuing the album on vinyl on November 13, though hardcore AIC fans may be tempted to hold tight and spend their Xmas money on the ‘custom deluxe box set’ coming on  January 29, 2021.

In addition to featuring a remastered version of the album, which yielded AIC classics Man In The Box and We Die Young, on two vinyl discs, the box set contains:

Exclusive cassette
Custom hard cover photo book
Poster
12-inch slipmat
Sticker sheet
Tour laminate
Four art prints

As previously announced in February, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is currently working on a new solo album.

Cantrell said: “I’m working on a new record myself, so, generally, when I'm in that sort of a mode, I pretty much don't listen to anything until I'm done, so nothing creeps in there.

“I did a couple of shows in December in Los Angeles with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records.

“When I'm with Alice In Chains, I'm with Alice In Chains, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so if you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice In Chains, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too.”

Cantrell’s last solo album was 2002’s Degradation Trip.

