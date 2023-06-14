Alice Cooper to release new album Road, shares gritty first single I'm Alice

Alice Cooper has announced the arrival of his new album Road, set for release on August 25 via earMUSIC.

Alongside the news, the Godfather of Shock Rock has shared its first single, I'm Alice, an unfussy slab of gritty rock'n'roll all about - yep, you called it - he himself, Alice Cooper, as he re-introduces the listener to his role as the 'Master of Madness' and 'the Sultan of Surprise'. Meanwhile, a chugging rhythm drives the track forward, with Cooper regally musing about life on the road and his theatrical live shows.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Cooper, speaking of his longtime bandmembers Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss.

“I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Road will be purchasable in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Arriving alongside the release is a bonus DVD/Blu-ray that captures Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022.

Listen to I'm Alice below:

Road tracklisting:

Side A:

I’m Alice

Welcome To The Show

All Over The World

Side B:

Dead Don’t Dance

Go Away

White Line Frankenstein

Side C:

Big Boots

Rules Of The Road

The Big Goodbye

Side D:

Road Rats Forever

Baby Please Don’t Go

100 More Miles

Magic Bus