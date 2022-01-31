Alice Cooper releases spooky spoken word record, says he’s working on two new albums

Where most 73-year-olds might start looking to ease up a little on their work commitments, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper is still beavering away, with no sign of him hanging up the whip and cane any time soon. Of course, we're incredibly thankful for his persistence, even more so now after learning that he's working on not one, but two new albums – his 29th and 30th, simultaneously.

Moreover, the artist formerly known as Vincent Furnier has just released a spoken word record, entitled Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness, which finds him reading a 16-minute horror tale. The project was issued via rock and metal licensing company Metal Department, and arrives on a 12" vinyl disc.

The release is a companion effort to the licensee's 2021 online slots game that shares the same name.

The …Tome of Madness record is available on black or yellow vinyl in a limited edition of 500 copies each, and can be ordered from the Metal Department site.

As for his upcoming two releases, Cooper recently spoke on Eddie Trunk’s Sirius XM radio show Trunk Nation to share details on his current recording plans, as well as revealing what fans can expect from his two new offerings.

“I’m working on two albums right now,” he began. "One is… totally written, and we’ll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. The other one is just a touch in the future, but that’s being written right now too.

“They’re two entirely different kinds of albums, but they’re Alice Cooper, pure rock’n’roll albums,” he continued. "“The two albums will really be hard rock albums.”

The two albums follows 2021's Detroit Stories, released in February. His next release is scheduled to arrive sometime this year.

If that wasn't enough to keep Cooper busy, he's also heading off on a joint headline tour with The Cult later this year, as well as performing at a selection of festivals, including the Monsters of Rock cruise.