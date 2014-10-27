Alestorm stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Fresh off headlining Piratefest in London on Friday, our guests are the swashbuckling boozehounds Alestorm who are known to have a flair for the theatrical so we’ve built a playlist around performers who know how to put on both razzle and dazzle...

So expect huge tunes from Kiss, King Diamond, GWAR, Steel Panther, Ghost and Rammstein to name a few. But to keep you heavyheads happy, we’re also bringing the best from Obituary’s debut album.

We’ll also be talking about the baffling news that Renée Zellweger’s recent work went around the internet like a wildfire raging across Californian scrub land. Which got us thinking…

What’s your favourite meme or shareable content to go around the web?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.