Gwar add frontwoman Vulvatron

Gwar have announced Kim Dylla, aka Vulvatron, will join Blothar on vocal duties in the band.

Her appointment comes after the death of former frontman Dave Brockie, aka Oderus Urungus, who died in March following an accidental heroin overdose.

Dylla, previously with Kung Fu Dykes, played with band before at their annual Gwar-B-Q event in 2013 and took to the stage with them last week for their show at Riot Fest in Chicago.

She’ll be in permanent place for Gwar’s upcoming Eternal Tour, which starts in the US in October – a 50-date extravaganza which was set up as a mission to find the “missing” Oderus.

Guitarist BalSac The Jaws Of Death said: “Gwar will venture to the depths of Hell or to the very end of time itself, and though I fear what we may encounter out there, I know that we can never return home until we have the answer we seek, ‘Where is Oderus Urungus?’”

Dylla is Gwar’s first female member since singer/dancer Danielle Stampe, aka Slymenstra Hymen, departed in 2000.

Brockie’s alter-ego was given a Viking-style send off at this year’s Gwar-B-Q in Richmond, Virginia, while the band also set up a foundation in his name to benefit the artistic community.