Watch Carrie Underwood cover Motorhead classic Ace of Spades

Carrie Underwood has once again proven her rock credentials with an impressively loud cover version of Motorhead's classic hit Ace of Spades.

The country star previously caught the attention of rock fans when she twice brought out Axl Rose to join her in a cover of Guns N' Roses hit Welcome To The Jungle which she performs regularly as part of her live set.

She later further showed off her love of heavy rock music courtesy of a stirring cover of hallmark Ozzy Osbourne power ballad, Mama, I'm Coming Home.

Now Underwood has thrilled fans with arguably her heaviest cover yet. Watch her and her band performing Ace of Spaces on August 8 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in the footage below.

Self-proclaimed GNR megafan Underwood is currently on the road with Axl Rose and co as one of their high profile support acts.

She is joined by The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey on the undercard of GNR's 2023 global tour.

Underwood first met Axl Rose in 2019 after watching Guns N' Roses perform in Las Vegas.

Describing the experience, she said: "I might have, like, hung out with Axl after the show a little bit.

"I do always say that it’s hard when you meet your heroes, because I do consider him to be somebody who taught me how to sing, because I loved how he could just do different things with his voice.

"I was like, ‘I don’t know! If I meet him, and he’s not everything I want him to be...‘ But he was. It was great. He was super cool, and nice, and we talked – we’re best friends."