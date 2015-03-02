Agent revisit Vultures on piano

Agent have launched a video to accompany their piano-led alternative version of their track Vultures.
The London-based band, originally from New Zealand, released the original version as part of second album Kingdom Of Fear, which appeared last year.
Prog called it “a hip-shaking groove that melts into moreish vocals” and it led to their nomination in the Limelight category of last year’s Progressive Music Awards.
Agent play four shows in the coming months, including an appearance at HRH Prog:
Mar 14: London Barfly
Mar 19: HRH Prog, North Wales
Apr 17: London Barfly
May 13: HRH Road Trip, Ibiza
Kingdom Of Fear tracklist
Autodestruction
Dark Dreams
Collecting Scars
Made of Gold
Leadhenge
Lunatic
Wilt the Garden
Intermezzo
Kingdom of Fear
Like You Never Left
Vondelpark
Lost in Transience
Vultures