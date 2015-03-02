Agent revisit Vultures on piano

Agent have launched a video to accompany their piano-led alternative version of their track Vultures.

The London-based band, originally from New Zealand, released the original version as part of second album Kingdom Of Fear, which appeared last year.

Prog called it “a hip-shaking groove that melts into moreish vocals” and it led to their nomination in the Limelight category of last year’s Progressive Music Awards.

Agent play four shows in the coming months, including an appearance at HRH Prog:

Mar 14: London Barfly

Mar 19: HRH Prog, North Wales

Apr 17: London Barfly

May 13: HRH Road Trip, Ibiza

Kingdom Of Fear tracklist