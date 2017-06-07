Aftershock reveals 2017 lineup

Organisers of the Monster Energy Aftershock festival have revealed the artists who will appear at this year’s event.

The festival will take place on October 21 and 22 at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento, California – with names including Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde, Stone Sour, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Nine Inch Nails, Five Finger Death Punch and Gojira all appearing over the two-day event.

Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer says: “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America.

“We continue to push the limits this year with Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne, along with artists like A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Highly Suspect, Gojira and more.

“After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn’t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Garden back to Aftershock where it all began.”

A Perfect Circle’s Maynard James Keenan adds: “I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A Perfect Circle.”

Marilyn Manson says: “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”

Tickets will be available via the Aftershock website from 12noon PST on June 9 (Friday). A full list of artists appearing can be seen below.

Monster Energy Aftershock 2017 lineup

Saturday, October 21

Nine Inch Nails

A Perfect Circle

Run The Jewels

Stone Sour

Mastodon

Gojira

Highly Suspect

Eagles Of Death Metal

Tech N9ne

August Burns Red

Anti-Flag

Nothing More

Deap Vally

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Code Orange

Greta Van Fleet

While She Sleeps

Bleeker

Sunday, October 22

Ozzy Osbourne

Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson

Halestorm

In This Moment

Hollywood Undead

Of Mice & Men

Suicidal Tendencies

Steel Panther

Beartooth

Starset

Fozzy

Power Trip

New Years Day

DED

Black Map

Them Evils

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+