Aftershock reveals 2017 lineup

Organisers of the Monster Energy Aftershock festival have revealed the artists who will appear at this year’s event.
The festival will take place on October 21 and 22 at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento, California – with names including Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde, Stone Sour, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Nine Inch Nails, Five Finger Death Punch and Gojira all appearing over the two-day event.
Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer says: “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America.
“We continue to push the limits this year with Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne, along with artists like A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Highly Suspect, Gojira and more.
“After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn’t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Garden back to Aftershock where it all began.”
A Perfect Circle’s Maynard James Keenan adds: “I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A Perfect Circle.”
Marilyn Manson says: “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”
Tickets will be available via the Aftershock website from 12noon PST on June 9 (Friday). A full list of artists appearing can be seen below.
Monster Energy Aftershock 2017 lineup
Saturday, October 21
Nine Inch Nails
A Perfect Circle
Run The Jewels
Stone Sour
Mastodon
Gojira
Highly Suspect
Eagles Of Death Metal
Tech N9ne
August Burns Red
Anti-Flag
Nothing More
Deap Vally
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Code Orange
Greta Van Fleet
While She Sleeps
Bleeker
Sunday, October 22
Ozzy Osbourne
Five Finger Death Punch
Marilyn Manson
Halestorm
In This Moment
Hollywood Undead
Of Mice & Men
Suicidal Tendencies
Steel Panther
Beartooth
Starset
Fozzy
Power Trip
New Years Day
DED
Black Map
Them Evils
