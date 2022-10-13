After 19 years together, F**kwolf announce debut album Goodbye, Asshole

San Francisco scuzz-wave trio Fuckwolf have announced details of their debut album, Goodbye, Asshole, and shared the collection's opening track Flamin' Hot Cheetos as its first single.

The album announcement comes just 19 years into the band's career.

Goodbye, Asshole will be released on Howlin Rain frontman Ethan Miller's Silver Current label on vinyl on November 25, and digitally on November 11, and is described as "a rat’s nest of deep grooves, lost 70s rock riff intentions and art punk damage", which, tbh, sounds rather appealing.



The album was recorded at the tail end of 2020 at El Studio in SF with Phil Manley (Trans Am/ The Fucking Champs) and in 2021 at the Mansion in SF with Eric Bauer (Osees producer/engineer).

The band's 'people' say it's "the last great SF weirdo rock record of a gone era or the first great SF weirdo rock record of the next one."

The tracklisting for Goodbye, Asshole is as follows:



1. Flamin' Hot Cheetos

2. King Cake Stakeout

3. White Claw

4. Beef Broth

5. My Life

6. Nu Shooz

7. SF²

8. Hi Skool

9. Bats

10. Rock Song #1



The band play The Knockout in San Francisco tomorrow, October 14, alongside Sunset Images, April Magazine and Sun Colony: tickets cost $16.