After 13 years, they’re finally breaking their silence. Tool are on the new cover of Metal Hammer – out now!

Also starring: a Tool mini mag, a Killswitch Engage art print, and a thrash sticker set... plus Faith No More, Killswitch Engage, Volbeat, Halestorm and much more

Tool on the cover of Metal Hammer
In the new issue of Metal Hammer we find out exactly what took Tool so long to release Fear Inoculum, tell the full, turbulent story behind the creation of the new album, and find out what comes next for metal’s most enigmatic band.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Onsale now, and available to buy online.

Tool in Metal Hammer

Plus, the issue comes with a free bonus 16-page Tool magazine!

A free bonus 16-page Tool magazine

Also in the issue, we go inside the amazing story of Faith No More’s The Real Thing, go hiking with Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, get inside the brain of Volbeat mainman Michael Poulsen, pitch your questions at Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale 

Faith No More in Metal Hammer

Killswitch Engage in Metal Hammer

Volbeat in Metal Hammer

Halestorm in Metal Hamer

We also find out the truth behind the controversial Static-X reunion, spend a wild week inside the Indonesian metal scene, hang out with industrial metal maniacs 3Teeth and wrap our heads around the dark genius of Lingua Ignota.

Statix-X in Metal Hammer

The Indonesian metal scene in Metal Hamer

3Teeth in Metal Hammer

Lingua Ignota in Metal Hammer

There’s also a free Killswitch Engage art print designed by bassist Mike D, plus a free thrash metal sticker set.

Killswitch Engage art print

Metal Hammer Stickers

