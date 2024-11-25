Perhaps rock is dead after all: The Muppets have usurped Aerosmith at Disneyland

More than ten years ago, Gene Simmons famously stated that rock had died. And while there's been scant evidence to support the Kiss man's claims in the years since, it appears as though Disney are attempting to hasten its demise.

The company has announced that the Aerosmith-themed Rock‘n’Roller Coaster – a high-speed indoor ride at Hollywood Studios, part of the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, FL – is to rebrand as a Muppets-themed attraction. The popular puppets are currently to be found at the park in the shape of a "Muppet*Vision 3D" movie attraction.

"We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster," say Disney. "Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!

"In the meantime, there’s still enough time to catch a super-stretch limo to the Forum to enjoy Rock‘n’Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and catch Muppet*Vision 3D again before their final curtain calls."

The Aerosmith Rock'n'Roller Coaster was launched in 1999, and features several classic songs including Love In An Elevator (with the final line re-worked as "Love In A Roller Coaster"), Back In The Saddle, Walk This Way and Sweet Emotion.

In 2016, the ride made the news when Disney altered the film that plays to riders as they wait to board, editing it so that Steven Tyler no longer appeared to be making the extremely un-Disney-like "shocker" gesture with his fingers.

Aerosmith retired from touring earlier this year.

