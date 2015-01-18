Aerosmith Rocks Donington to debut in cinemas

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014, recorded during the band’s headline festival set last year, will be screened in cinemas worldwide on March 3 ahead of a DVD release.

Steven Tyler and co closed Download 2014 on June 15 with a 19-song performance. It followed headline sets from Avenged Sevenfold and Linkin Park.

Tyler broke the news about the DVD project with a tweet from the studio three weeks after the event, saying on July 5: “Dun & dunner. Almost done mixing doningtonfestival. Record breaking 4 days w/ john shipp”

The film will debut in the US on February 26 before screenings in the UK and elsewhere the following month. Details will be revealed in due course.

Tyler is expected to begin work on his debut solo album this month while the band has one scheduled show confirmed for this year – a July 22 date at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This year’s Download festival is headlined by Slipknot, Muse and Kiss, with more than two dozen other acts confirmed and more to follow. Tickets are on sale via www.downloadfestival.com – weekend arena access costs £170, weekend plus three nights’ camping is £195 and weekend plus five nights’ camping is £205. A limited number of RIP luxury tent and hotel packages remain on sale.