Aerosmith protest over Trump campaign track

Steven Tyler’s legal team have sent a cease-and-desist order to Donald Trump to prevent the US presidential hopeful from using Aerosmith’s music at campaign events.

The billionaire real estate magnate played the band’s classic Dream On at a rally in Alabama in August. He was asked not to do so again but the song was used at a political gathering in Georgia at the weekend, prompting Tyler’s lawyers to get involved.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cease-and-desist letter reads: “Trump for President does not have our client’s permission to use Dream On or any of our client’s other music in connection with the campaign because it gives the false impression that he is connected with or endorses Mr Trump’s presidential bid.”

“If Trump for President does not comply with our demands, our client will be forced to pursue any and all legal or equitable remedies which our client may have against you.”

Tyler’s attorney Dina LaPolt insists the singer has no “personal issue” with Trump, and adds: “Steven works tirelessly with both Republicans and Democrats regarding copyright reform and his position has always been consistent regarding copyright and intellectual property.

“Simply, one must get permission from the music creators. Steven wrote 100% of Dream On and this is about the un-authorised use of his property. Steven is a registered Republican.”

Dream On is the latest track to be used by the Trump camp without permission, joining REM’s It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) and Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World.