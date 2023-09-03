Aerosmith kick off Peace Out tour with 18-song set in Philadelphia: photos, videos and setlist now online

Aerosmith have kicked off their long-awaited Peace Out farewell tour with a show at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The band played an 18-song set, opening with Back In The Saddle and continuing with a set that mixed early classics and MTV-era hits, alongside a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Stop Messin' Around, which has regularly appeared on the setlist since being debuted on 1993's Get A Grip tour. Aerosmith encored with Dream On and Walk This Way. Full setlist below.

In the hours since the show Aerosmith have released some official photographs shot by the band's social media manager Aaron Perry, while a number of fan-shot videos have also emerged.

The next date on the Peace Out tour is at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 6. Support comes from the Black Crowes.

(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

Aerosmith: Wells Fargo Center playlist

Back In The Saddle

Love In An Elevator

Cryin'

Janie's Got A Gun

Adam's Apple

Livin' On The Edge

No More No More

Rag Doll

Hangman Jury

Seasons Of Wither

Movin' Out

Stop Messin' Around

Rats In The Cellar

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Sweet Emotion

Toys In The Attic

Encore

Dream On

Walk This Way

Aerosmith: Peace Out tour 2023-24

Sep 02: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 06: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 09: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Sep 15: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 18: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 21: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Sep 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Sep 27: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Oct 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 14: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 17: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 20: Sunrise FLA Live Arena, FL

Oct 23: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 26: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 29: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 01: San Antonio AT&T Arena, TX

Nov 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Nov 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 10: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 13: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 16: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Nov 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 22: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT

Nov 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Dec 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 10: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jan 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Arena

Jan 07: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jan 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 13: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Jan 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jan 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 23: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jan 26: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada

Tickets are on sale now.