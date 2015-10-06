Classic Rock 216: The New Issue!

Supergroups. Actors in bands. Two concepts that invariably cause any self-respecting music fan to shudder and hope the bands in question quietly disappear into the ether. Anyone remember Keanu’s Dogstar or Russell Crowe’s 30 Odd Foot Of Grunts? No? Consider yourself lucky. Or how about the (mercifully) short-lived Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Dave Stewart collaboration SuperHeavy? For your own sanity, just don’t even go there. But what about a supergroup comprised of high-calibre rock stars and an A-list Hollywood actor? Surely that’s going to be a recipe for a disaster of untold magnitude? Well, no. Not in this case. Please allow us to introduce the Hollywood Vampires – the latest project masterminded by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. Yes, that Johnny Depp, he of Edward Scissorhands, Donnie Brasco, Pirates Of The Caribbean and countless others. This issue, we forget all the film speak and talk to Depp about music, probably his first love, and to him, Alice and Joe as to why they (and a multitude of their seriously high-profile pals) are paying homage to their dead drunk friends – their words, not mine…

