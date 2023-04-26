Aerosmith appear to be teasing a farewell tour

Aerosmith appear to be teasing the prospect of a farewell tour, with their iconic logo popping up on arenas across America, and its lettering forming the words 'Peace Out'.

In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, published on April 19, guitarist Joe Perry suggested that the much-loved US hard rock veterans would embark upon a lengthy US tour this year, and would still be out on the road in 2024. He also suggested that details of the trek would be revealed on an upcoming episode of Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Aerosmith's official website is currently displaying a countdown clock set to expire on May 1, which fans are interpreting as a potential date for the rumoured announcement.

Cities in which the quintet's logo has appeared in recent days include Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco and, naturally, Boston. Rock media personality Mitch Lafon has been collating sightings of the logo on a Twitter thread.

In September last year, following a two year time-out, he quintet returned to the stage to bring down the curtain on their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The group's return had been delayed by frontman Steven Tyler's decision to voluntarily enter a treatment program last spring "to concentrate on his health and recovery" following a drug use relapse. The residency was ultimately cut short, due to Tyler feeling "unwell".

Aerosmith's last studio album, Music from Another Dimension!, was released back in 2012.