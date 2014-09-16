Belew begins Flux unveiling

Former King Crimson man Adrien Belew is beginning to roll out his Flux project, offering “music that’s never the same twice.”

Earlier this year he revealed screengrabs from the smartphone app that will deliver his concept. Now he’s confirmed fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear the results.

Belew says on his website: “For more than two years Daniel Rowland and I have been working on my solo project. All artists are charged with making yet another record, another CD, releasing another download into the massive download universe.

“This is not that. This is something which, to my knowledge, has never been done. That rare entity: something new. A different way to enjoy music. Over the upcoming weeks I intend to tell you all about it.”

In the meantime he explains: “Each time you hear it, the experience will be unique and surprising. Even I will never know where it will begin, where it will end, or what will happen in between. It can and will contain literally anything that appeals to my ears. Found sounds, guitar effects, snippets of music and songs – every now and then a whole song, but most of the time songs will come in ever-changing pieces like a giant jigsaw puzzle.”

Belew believes the system’s interactive options mean Flux will be “a living, evolving entity.” He adds: “It will never be finished. I intend to add to it as often as possible to further ensure you’ll never hear it the same way twice.”

The guitarist and vocalist was briefly associated with Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails reunion last year, before bowing out by mutual agreement. His Crimson-powered band The Crimson ProjeKCt released Live In Tokyo earlier this year.