Adrenaline Mob’s David Zablidowsky killed in road accident

Adrenaline Mob and Trans-Siberian Orchestra bassist David Zablidowsky has been killed in a road accident in Florida.

The Gainesville Sun report that he died when a tractor trailer veered off the road and struck Adrenaline Mob’s RV and trailer, which had pulled of Interstate 75 to change a flat tyre.

Vocalist Russell Allen, drummer Jordan Cannata and guitarist Mike Orlando were injured in the smash, while three members of the band’s crew were also hurt in the accident.

Cannata issued a statement on Facebook which reads: “I don’t even know where to begin so I will start by saying thank you for all of the love and support from everyone.

“We are all devastated and will need some time to physically and mentally cope, but the outpouring of love has been nothing short of inspiring.

“David Z, I love you, I miss you and send my heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. To the rest of my bandmates and crew, I love you all. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you everyone. RIP David Z.”

Allen has also issued a statement following the tragedy. He says: “Yesterday I was involved in an accident that took the life of my dear friend and band mate David Z and left thee of our crew in critical condition.

“I’m overwhelmed with sorrow. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love we have received from around the world. Please continue to pray for David’s family during this difficult time. And those in critical condition.”

He continues: “I want to personally thank Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Dumon for his bravery in assisting me pull our driver Jason from the wreckage and for attending to his wounds – and for helping me to secure and attend to Jane once I was able to get her free from the fire.

“Without his selfless act of courage I would not have been able to get them clear of the RV before it was engulfed in flames. On behalf of my band and crew I thank you.”

Zablidowsky joined Adrenaline Mob in 2016 and had also been a key member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

They say in a statement: “We are terribly saddened with the passing of our talented friend, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Adrenaline Mob and ZO2 bass player, Dave Z.

“Dave was so very special to our family and our thoughts and prayers go out to Dave’s family, and all those affected by Friday’s tragic accident.”

It’s the second tragedy to hit Adrenaline Mob in recent years, with drummer AJ Pero, who also played with Twisted Sister, dying after suffering a heart attack while on the road with the band in 2015.

Adrenaline Mob were involved in a tour bus crash back in 2014 while they were on tour with Avenged Sevenfold and Hellyeah. No one was seriously injured in the incident but it resulted in them cancelling their remaining live dates.