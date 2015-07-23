Adrenaline Mob Orlando reveals Beautiful Disaster

Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando has launched a video to introduce his band A Beautiful Disaster, featuring members of Lifer and The Drama Club.

He formed the band last year with vocalist Nick Coyle, bassist Mike Morgan and drummer Chris Bones.

They’ve signed with Union Entertainment Group’s John Gomez for management, joining a roster that includes Nickelback, Tom Keifer, The Winery Dogs and others.

Orlando describes A Beautiful Disaster as “a new breed of rock, combining unforgettable melodies, meaningful lyrics and a own unique blend of masterful songwriting and musicianship.”

They aim to demonstrate that “there are still musicians out there who prefer to play real instruments in the digital age.”

A Beautiful Disaster appear on the Axes & Anchors Cruise in February alongside Breaking Benjamin, FlyLeaf, Adelita’s Way, Thousand Foot Crutch, Motionless in White and more.

Adrenaline Mob released third album Dearly Departed in February. Drummer AJ Pero died on tour the following month and former sticksman returning Mike Portnoy returned for a tribute show.