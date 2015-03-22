Portnoy joins Adrenaline Mob for AJ Pero tribute

Former Adrenaline Mob drummer Mike Portnoy rejoined his old bandmates to perform a show in New Jersey on Saturday following the sudden death of AJ Pero from an apparent heart attack on Friday.

Adrenaline Mob issued a statement announcing Pero’s passing in Poughkeepsie, New York at the age of 55 while on tour on Friday.

The band paid tribute to Pero with a performance close to the group’s hometown of New York.

Ahead of the gig, Adrenaline Mob said: “Tonight we honour the passing of our beloved Adrenaline Mob brother AJ Pero by performing at Starland Ballroom in NJ. AJ put his heart and soul into Adrenaline Mob and would want nothing more than for the show to go on.

“Playing in memory of Anthony Jude Pero tonight will be Mike Portnoy and Chad Szeliga.”

Portnoy added: “I will be sitting in this evening to help out my Adrenaline Mob brothers in their time of need to honour and pay tribute to our friend AJ Pero tonight at the Starland Ballroom in NJ.”

The drummer offered his condolences following news of Pero’s passing.

He said: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of my friend AJ Pero. He was truly a kind soul and a great guy. My deepest sympathies go out to my brothers in Adrenaline Mob and Twisted Sister for this terrible loss.”

Pero was a member of Twisted Sister from 1982-1986, then in 1997 and again from 2001 forward. He joined Adrenaline Mob in 2013 following Portnoy’s departure.

Adrenaline Mob have received words of support from all corners of the metal community, including a personal gesture by tour openers Drowning Pool on Friday that referenced the group’s 2014 album.

Adrenaline Mob said: “Truly a class act and some of the greatest guys we now call family. Thank you to the entire Drowning Pool family for wearing Adrenaline Mob Men of Honour shirts at last night’s show in honour of our brother AJ’s passing yesterday. You all are truly Men of Honour. We love you guys.”