Adler resisted Lamb Of God album title

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler says he was initially against calling the band’s latest album Sturm Und Drang.

The title translates as “storm and stress” with mainman Randy Blythe saying he chose the name after looking for a German phrase to match his character.

But Adler reports he was initially opposed to the move.

He tells Elliot In The Morning: “We fought over that forever – and it was me on the side of not wanting to name it that. But a compromise was found in adding the Roman numeral VII to it.

“So it’s the seventh studio record from Lamb Of God, so hopefully most people that I know will just refer to it as ‘Seven’”

VII: Sturm Und Drang was released last week and features the track Overlord, which has clean vocals from Blythe. And Adler says they thought long and hard before including the song on the record.

He continues: “It was definitely a question of ‘do we go here? Is it weird? Are we going to get beat up for this?’

“We can’t make everybody happy but we’re 40 years old, we’ve had a great career and if we can’t do what we feel like doing now, we’re never going to be able to.

“We’re proud of it and that’s all that matters. If we can’t do what we want, why are we even bothering to play rock’n’roll?”

The band are currently on tour and will return to the UK and Ireland in November with Megadeth. Adler, who’s been in the studio with Dave Mustaine and co working on the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider, will play with both bands on all five nights.

Lamb Of God feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer – out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

