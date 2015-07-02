Blythe had fun recording clean vocals

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe says toning down his screaming vocals on parts of VII: Sturm Und Drang were some of the most enjoyable moments he’s experienced in the studio.

And he says that now he’s older, he no longer feels the need to sing aggressively – although he did at the start of his career.

He tells VH1: “At one point, yes, but I’m 44 years old. I’ve been doing this band for 21 years. Now on the new record, there’s some different stuff on there.

“There’s one song where it’s almost clean vocals and it’s me doing it. That’s the most fun I’ve had in the studio in a long time.”

Blythe also says there was never a question of the band standing in the way of Chris Adler who has teamed up with Dave Mustaine and co to record Megadeth’s follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider.

He continues: “People are like, ‘Are you guys worried about Chris being in Megadeth?’ I’m like, ‘Hell no!’ I don’t care. If you aren’t allowed to explore whatever avenues and creativity you want just because you’re in some band and people don’t want you to do that, then your creativity within your main project suffers. You’re going to have the urges to do these other things.”

Earlier this week, Lamb Of God issued a promo for the track Overlord from VII: Sturm Und Drang, which will be released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

The band are on the road across Europe – part of a wider world tour.

Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 05: Leipzig With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 24: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Banks Art Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadaian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Salt lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 22: Garden City Revolution Center, ID, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 24: Rio Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 25: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder Festival, Chile