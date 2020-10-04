AC/DC's Shot In The Dark features in Talladega Nights-themed Dodge commercial

Returning rock legends AC/DC have lent their upcoming single Shot In The Dark to a commercial from American car manufacturers Dodge.

The song was first revealed in a teaser video posted on social media last week, but now fans can hear more of the song in the commercial, which takes its lead from the 2006 comedy film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The 60-second spot sees actor Gary Cole reprise his role in the film as Reese Bobby, on the chase after his 10-year-old son Ricky Bobby and friend Cal Naughton Jr. The reckless trio are driving a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, and a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

"We needed to stay 100 percent true to the spirit of the original film, while simultaneously communicating the Dodge brand's record of 'firsts' as ranked by our owners," says Olivier Francois, Dodge's Chief Marketing Officer.

He continues, "Maintaining brand authenticity extended beyond Sony Pictures, including our music alliance with Columbia Records and AC/DC, in addition to Gary Cole reprising his role as Reese Bobby, and having the original movie's cinematographer, Oliver Wood, involved with this project.

"Together, we were able to accomplish this epic creative endeavour celebrating the Dodge brand's first-place wins, which could almost be envisioned as a deleted scene from the original movie."

AC/DC's T.N.T. featured in the original movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby back in 2006.