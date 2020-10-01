Listen to the first taster from AC/DC’s new album, the hard-riffing Shot In The Dark

AC/DC have released a first taster of their new album, in the form of the hard-riffing Shot In The Dark.

A 30 second teaser video for the track, the first new music aired by the band since 2014’s Rock Or Bust album, features the reunited line-up of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd, with Angus flashing his trademark devil’s horns at one point.

The release of the track is the latest piece of activity from the AC/DC camp, as they prep their return to the global stage.

Earlier this week the band's website suddenly started forwarding traffic to a new sub-domain, pwrup.acdc.com, while a "PWR-UP" poster appeared outside Angus Young’s old high school in south-west Sydney. It turns out that typing #PWRUP on Twitter magically appends a lightning bolt to the hashtag.

Rumours suggest that the album will appear in November. Here’s everything we know so far about what is one of the most eagerly anticipated albums of 2020.