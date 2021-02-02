AC/DC’s Angus Young and Motorhead’s Lemmy power up brand new Funko range

Some of the best Funko Pop! Rocks figures over the last few years have focused on true music legends such as AC/DC’s Angus Young and late, great Motorhead icon Lemmy.

Now the toy manufacturer have revealed at the Funko Fair that these two behemoths of rock and metal will return in their brand new range of figures, along with Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Angus is presented in his schoolboy outfit, of course, complete with Highway To Hell horns and devil tail, while Lemmy is resplendent in his outfit from the cover of Motorhead’s 1980 album, Ace Of Spades.

Bret, meanwhile, comes with a pair of ripped jeans and bandana – and as if that wasn’t enough for a good time, there’s also a packed in cowboy hat complete with skull and cross-guitars motif.

They’re not available to buy right now, but they will be very soon. Check all three out below.

A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) A photo posted by on