AC/DC to debut new single Realize tomorrow

AC/DC have announced that their next single, Realize, will be premiered tomorrow. Taking to social media to confirm the news, the band simply shared the name of the song alongside the time it'll go live in three locations.

12pm New York (Wednesday)

5pm London (Wednesday)

4am Sydney (Thursday)

Realize is the second track on the band's upcoming album Power Up, and the second single to be pulled from it, following the release of Shot It The Dark last month.

The band threw a curveball by releasing 53 seconds of Demon Fire on October 30, but that now appears to have been a mere Halloween treat. Thanks, fellas.

Power Up will be released this Friday. The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore.

There's also a limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening bars of Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker. Actual electricity, folks.

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and USB charging cable, to keep Power Up powered up.

Malcolm Young receives a writing co-credit on all 12 tracks on the new album, which Angus Young describes as “a good toe-tapper”.

“A lot of the songs, Malcolm and myself, we had worked on,” Angus tells Radio.com. “These were songs that we had been working through the years. And it was a case of getting these songs out. And I wanted to make sure that I had a lot of good tracks that Mal really liked.”

“Any time we ever went to do an album, we went for the most current songs that we had,” he explains. “They [were] the most current, and that’s what we usually released. But in this case, because I had a bit of time, I’d go through and go back and get together all of these tracks and go through them. I’ve got a great collection of tracks that especially Malcolm really liked, and I thought this is the ideal chance to get those tracks down and get them out there to the public.”

Power Up is available to pre-order now.

AC/DC - Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red