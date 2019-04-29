AC/DC legend Bon Scott celebrated at Scotland’s oldest sweet shop in Kirriemuir

Scotland’s oldest sweet shop has created a tasty treat for AC/DC fans attending this weekend’s Bonfest.

The Star Rock Shop is located in Kirriemuir, the town where AC/DC legend Bon Scott spent his formative years – and they’ve decided to sell the Hell Balls sweets to celebrate this weekend’s festival and to mark Highway To Hell’s 40th anniversary.

The annual festival in the Angus town will take place on May 3-5 and will feature various AC/DC-themed bands along with other artists who are once again coming together to honour the late vocalist.

Shop owner Liz Crossley-Davies tells The Courier: “To represent hell I wanted the colour of flames, so they are red, orange and black. And for such a strong name and image there needed to be a unique but strong bold flavour – so they are sour blackcurrant.”

She adds: “There are some songs and albums that no matter your age or music taste everyone knows, and Highway To Hell is one of them.

“Many wouldn’t know the song comes from an album of the same name, but everyone knows the tune and chorus. And that’s what made an artist like Bon Scott special – to create music that is recognisable, crosses all walks of life, and lasts.”

In May 2016, a Bon Scott statue created by sculptor John McKenna was unveiled in Kirriemuir after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than £50,000 for the project.

Earlier this year, a letter written by Scott when AC/DC were on tour across the US in 1978 went up for auction, with the Western Australian Government splashing out $14,000 to secure the document.